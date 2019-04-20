Clark hits walk-off single in 10th, Frisco beats Midland 8-7

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- LeDarious Clark hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Midland RockHounds 8-7 on Saturday.

Eliezer Alvarez scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single in the first inning and Juremi Profar hit an RBI double in the third to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 lead. The RockHounds came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when they scored seven runs, including a two-run triple by Chase Calabuig.

Frisco tied the game 7-7 in the seventh when Alvarez hit a two-run home run.

The RoughRiders had four relievers combine to throw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Walker Weickel (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while John Gorman (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.