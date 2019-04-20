Ona’s homer leads Amarillo to 6-3 win over Corpus Christi

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Jorge Ona hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 6-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday.

The home run by Ona scored Brad Zunica and Hudson Potts to give the Sod Poodles a 3-1 lead.

The Sod Poodles later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Kyle Overstreet and Edward Olivares hit RBI doubles, while Ona hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Amarillo right-hander Reggie Lawson (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Valdez (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, the Hooks recorded a season-high four doubles. J.J. Matijevic doubled twice and singled for the Hooks.