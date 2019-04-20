Thompson-Williams, Zammarelli and Odom lead Arkansas in win

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Dom Thompson-Williams, Nick Zammarelli and Joseph Odom each had three hits, as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Tulsa Drillers 6-4 on Saturday.

Thompson-Williams tripled and singled twice, also stealing three bases. Zammarelli tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Tulsa got on the board first in the third inning when Keibert Ruiz hit a three-run home run.

After Tulsa tied the game 4-4 in the sixth, the Travelers grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Kyle Lewis scored on a double play.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Odom scored on an error.

Matthew Willrodt (1-0) got the win in relief while Parker Curry (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Omar Estevez doubled and singled twice for the Drillers. Ruiz homered and singled, driving home three runs.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 7-3 against Tulsa this season.