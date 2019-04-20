Rabago, Daza and Mundell lead Albuquerque in win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Chris Rabago had four hits, while Yonathan Daza and Brian Mundell recorded three apiece as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 12-4 on Saturday.

Rabago doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two. Daza tripled, doubled and singled, driving home three runs.

Albuquerque had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the fifth.

In the first, Josh Fuentes hit a two-run home run, while Rabago hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Albuquerque starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tommy Milone (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.

The eight extra-base hits for Albuquerque included a season-high five doubles.

In the losing effort, the Rainiers recorded a season-high six doubles. Tim Lopes doubled four times, driving home two runs for the Rainiers. Orlando Calixte doubled and singled twice.

With the win, Albuquerque improved to 4-2 against Tacoma this season.