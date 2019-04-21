Ramos hits two homers as Sacramento defeats Salt Lake 9-6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Henry Ramos hit a pair of the Sacramento River Cats' season-high six home runs in a 9-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday.

Ramos hit a solo shot in the third inning off Parker Bridwell and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Jeremy Rhoades.

Sacramento starter Andrew Suarez (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bridwell (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Bees, Jared Walsh homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Sacramento improved to 4-1 against Salt Lake this season.