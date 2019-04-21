Grotjohn’s single leads Visalia to 7-3 win over Lancaster

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Grotjohn hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 7-3 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday. With the victory, the Rawhide swept the three-game series.

The single by Grotjohn, part of a four-run inning, gave the Rawhide a 4-1 lead before Anfernee Grier hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Rawhide later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Jancarlos Cintron hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Mark Karaviotis to secure the victory.

Visalia right-hander Jeff Bain (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Will Gaddis (1-2) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.