Barreda leads Tijuana to 2-0 win over Aguascalientes

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Manny Barreda allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Toros de Tijuana over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Barreda (2-1) struck out five to get the win.

Tijuana scored its runs when Henry Urrutia hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Beau Amaral hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Nestor Molina (1-2) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Rieleros were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Toros' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Tijuana improved to 4-1 against Aguascalientes this season.