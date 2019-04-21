Liberato leads Modesto to 13-2 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Liberato hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Stockton Ports 13-2 on Saturday. With the victory, the Nuts swept the three-game series.

Liberato hit a three-run shot in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the third, both off Mitchell Jordan. Cal Raleigh doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Scott Boches (1-1) got the win in relief while Stockton starter Jordan (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Nick Allen homered and singled for the Ports.