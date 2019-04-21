Rancho Cucamonga beats San Jose 11-4

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Mann and Marcus Chiu scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to an 11-4 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Quakes a 4-3 lead before Brayan Morales hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Rancho Cucamonga later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Drew Avans hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Wes Helsabeck (1-0) got the win in relief while John Gavin (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Rancho Cucamonga took advantage of some erratic San Jose pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.