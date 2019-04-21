Twins aim for series sweep over Baltimore

Minnesota Twins (11-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-14, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-2, 7.79 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota can secure a series sweep over Baltimore with a win.

The Orioles are 1-8 on their home turf. Baltimore is hitting a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Trey Mancini with an average of .345.

The Twins are 6-3 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .369. The Twins won the last meeting 16-7. Martin Perez secured his second victory and Mitch Garver went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for Minnesota. Alex Cobb took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 15 extra base hits and is batting .345. Dwight Smith Jr. is 11-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .743. Byron Buxton is 11-for-37 with eight doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 6-4, .290 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).