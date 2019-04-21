Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Chicago Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-10, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-10, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Arizona will face off at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

The Cubs are 4-3 on their home turf. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .352 is fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the lineup with an OBP of .478.

The Diamondbacks are 7-5 on the road. Arizona has slugged .469, good for third in the majors. Christian Walker leads the team with a .706 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and six home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-0. Zack Greinke earned his third victory and John Ryan Murphy went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Yu Darvish took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with six home runs and is slugging .755. Javier Baez is 14-for-44 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .568. Walker is 15-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .229 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).