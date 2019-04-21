New York hosts Kansas City, aims to build on Tanaka’s solid outing

Kansas City Royals (7-14, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (10-10, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (0-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Yankees: James Paxton (0-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Yankees are 7-7 in home games. New York has slugged .465, good for fourth in the American League. Clint Frazier leads the team with a .649 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Royals are 2-7 on the road. Kansas City is slugging .421 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a slugging percentage of .585. The Yankees won the last meeting 9-2. Masahiro Tanaka earned his second victory and Mike Tauchman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Heath Fillmyer took his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 21 hits and has 11 RBIs. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Adalberto Mondesi leads the Royals with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .494. Dozier has 15 hits and is batting .441 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: day-to-day (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).