Supak, O’Neill fuel 5-0 Biloxi win over Jacksonville

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Michael O'Neill hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Trey Supak allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-0 on Sunday.

The home run by O'Neill capped a four-run inning and gave the Shuckers a 4-0 lead after Weston Wilson hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Supak (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

McKenzie Mills (0-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

The Jumbo Shrimp were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.