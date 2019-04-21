Henry’s homer leads Carolina to 6-5 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Payton Henry hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 6-5 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday.

The home run by Henry scored Joantgel Segovia and Ryan Aguilar to give the Mudcats a 5-2 lead.

The Mudcats tacked on another run in the sixth when Rob Henry hit a solo home run.

Fayetteville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Corey Julks hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Colton Shaver hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the Carolina lead to 6-5.

Matt Hardy (4-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Joey Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.