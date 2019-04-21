Adduci, Robinson lead Iowa over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Jim Adduci hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Duncan Robinson allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Iowa Cubs beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 8-3 on Sunday.

The grand slam by Adduci capped a five-run inning and gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead after Johnny Field hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Robinson (1-1) allowed one run while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win.

Josh Smoker (1-2) went one inning, allowing five runs and one hit in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked four.

With the win, Iowa improved to 5-2 against Okla. City this season.