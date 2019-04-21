France, Naylor lead the way for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Ty France homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Reno Aces 10-2 on Sunday.

Josh Naylor hit two solo homers for El Paso.

El Paso started the scoring in the first inning when France got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Austin Allen hit a sacrifice fly.

El Paso later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Naylor and France hit solo home runs to help put the game away.

El Paso right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Justin Donatella (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

El Paso improved to 6-1 against Reno this season.