Nunez leads Albuquerque to 23-2 win over Tacoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Dom Nunez hit three home runs and drove in six runs, as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 23-2 on Sunday.

Nunez hit a two-run shot in the first, a three-run shot in the third and a solo shot in the eighth. Roberto Ramos homered, doubled twice and singled, driving in eight runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Albuquerque right-hander Peter Lambert (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Danish (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up 11 runs and 11 hits over two innings.

Albuquerque hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Albuquerque improved to 5-2 against Tacoma this season.