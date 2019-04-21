Snyder leads Fresno to 9-8 win over Las Vegas

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Brandon Snyder hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 9-8 on Sunday.

The home runs by Snyder, both three-run shots, came in the first off Jake Buchanan and in the seventh off Wei-Chung Wang. Alec Keller homered and doubled in the win.

Tanner Rainey (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Wang (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aviators, Skye Bolt homered and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.