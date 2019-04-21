Zazueta, Navarro lead Monterrey to 8-7 win over Quintana Roo

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, and Yamaico Navarro hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 8-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Zazueta gave the Sultanes a 6-5 lead.

The Sultanes added to their lead in the sixth when Navarro hit a two-run home run.

Quintana Roo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Adan Munoz scored on a double and Ruben Sosa scored on an error in the seventh inning to cut the Monterrey lead to 8-7.

Starter Edgar Gonzalez (3-0) got the win while Luis Ivan Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Sosa doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Tigres.