Lake, Watkins lift Tijuana over Aguascalientes 3-2

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 3-2 on Sunday. The Toros swept the three-game series with the win.

Logan Watkins reached base four times for Tijuana.

Tijuana started the scoring in the first inning when Lake hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jesus Valdez.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Carlos Rodriguez hit an RBI double, scoring Julian Castro.

Grant Sides (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aguascalientes starter Alex Sanabia (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Tijuana improved to 5-1 against Aguascalientes this season.