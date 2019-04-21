Arraez, De La Trinidad lift Pensacola over Mobile 8-5

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Arraez reached base three times as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mobile BayBears 8-5 on Sunday.

Ernie De La Trinidad homered and singled with two runs for Pensacola.

Up 1-0 in the third, Pensacola extended its lead when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by Jaylin Davis.

After Pensacola added two runs in the fourth, the BayBears cut into the deficit with five runs in the fifth inning, including two-run home runs by Brendon Sanger and Brandon Marsh.

Pensacola starter Jorge Alcala (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesus Castillo (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Pensacola hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, the BayBears recorded a season-high five extra base hits. Roberto Pena reached base three times for the BayBears.

Pensacola improved to 5-2 against Mobile this season.