Detroit Tigers to visit the Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers (10-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-13, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (1-4, 8.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Detroit will square off at Fenway Park on Monday.

The Red Sox are 3-3 on their home turf. The Boston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.66. David Price leads the team with a 3.75 ERA.

The Tigers are 4-5 on the road. Detroit has hit 11 home runs this season, last in the league. Niko Goodrum leads the team with two while slugging .508.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .652. J.D. Martinez has 13 hits and is batting .382 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Goodrum leads the Tigers with two home runs home runs and is slugging .508. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (right elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).