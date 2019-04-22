Tostado, Matheny lead the way for Augusta

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Augusta GreenJackets beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-1 on Monday.

Shane Matheny homered and singled for Augusta.

Hickory tied the game 1-1 in the third after Jonathan Ornelas hit an RBI double, scoring Jose Almonte.

Augusta answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Jacob Gonzalez and Aaron Bond both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

The GreenJackets later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Tostado hit a solo home run, while Matheny hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Augusta right-hander Blake Rivera (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tim Brennan (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.

Augusta hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.