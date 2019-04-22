Diaz’s sac fly leads Fort Myers to 4-1 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz drove in Michael Helman with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 4-1 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Monday.

The sacrifice fly by Diaz, part of a two-run inning, gave the Miracle a 1-0 lead before Jose Miranda hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Fort Myers added two runs in the fourth, the Marauders cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Travis Swaggerty hit a solo home run.

Fort Myers starter Randy Dobnak (2-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Oddy Nunez (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and four hits over five innings.

Swaggerty homered and singled for the Marauders.