Fagalde, Rodriguez lead Palm Beach to 6-3 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Julio Rodriguez had three hits and two RBI, and Alex Fagalde allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 6-3 on Monday.

Fagalde (3-0) allowed three runs while striking out seven to get the win.

Palm Beach started the scoring in the second inning when Rodriguez hit an RBI double and then scored on an out.

Trailing 6-1, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Lazaro Alonso hit a two-run home run.

Braxton Garrett (0-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Palm Beach improved to 4-1 against Jupiter this season.