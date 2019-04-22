Cardenas’ single leads Lake County to 5-4 win over Dayton

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 5-4 win over the Dayton Dragons on Monday.

The single by Cardenas scored Wilbis Santiago and Will Benson to tie the game 4-4.

The Captains took the lead for good in the eighth when Santiago hit an RBI single, bringing home Mitch Reeves.

Jake Miednik (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andy Cox (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.