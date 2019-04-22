Dibrell, Carpio lead St. Lucie to 9-2 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Carpio homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Tony Dibrell allowed just three hits over 5 1/3 innings as the St. Lucie Mets defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 9-2 on Monday.

Dibrell (2-1) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

St. Lucie started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up six runs, including a two-run double by Hansel Moreno.

The Mets later added a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Carpio hit a solo home run, while Quinn Brodey and Carpio hit RBI singles in the fourth.

Tarik Skubal (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Florida State League game.