Valente’s sac fly leads West Michigan to 5-1 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- John Valente drove in Reece Hampton with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 5-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Monday.

The sacrifice fly by Valente started the scoring in a three-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Ulrich Bojarski and Jordan Pearce hit back-to-back home runs.

The Whitecaps later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Hampton hit a sacrifice fly and Valente hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Drew Crosby (1-0) got the win in relief while Jose Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.