Holaday, Riddle lift New Orleans over Omaha 9-2

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Bryan Holaday homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-2 on Monday.

JT Riddle homered and singled with three RBIs for New Orleans.

With the game tied 1-1, the Baby Cakes took the lead for good with six runs in the fourth inning. The Baby Cakes sent 11 men to the plate as Riddle hit a solo home run en route to the six-run lead.

New Orleans right-hander Zac Gallen (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Arnaldo Hernandez (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Erick Mejia doubled and singled for the Storm Chasers.