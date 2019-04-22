Parsons, Donovan lead Peoria to 7-0 win over Quad Cities

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Tommy Parsons tossed a two-hit shutout and Brendan Donovan had two hits and scored two runs, as the Peoria Chiefs topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 7-0 on Monday.

Parsons (3-0) struck out six and walked three to pick up the win.

Peoria went up 3-0 in the third after Brady Whalen hit a two-run home run.

The Chiefs later added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Mark Moclair (0-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The River Bandits were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Chiefs' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.