Horn helps to shut out Modesto, San Jose wins 4-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Trevor Horn and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the San Jose Giants beat the Modesto Nuts 4-0 on Monday.

Horn (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Austin Hutchison (0-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

In the second inning, San Jose went up 3-0 early after Orlando Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk and Chris Corbett hit a two-run single. The Giants scored again in the third inning when Heliot Ramos hit a solo home run.

Ramos homered and doubled in the win.

The Nuts were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Giants' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.