Spanberger’s double leads New Hampshire to 6-4 win over Trenton

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Chad Spanberger hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 6-4 win over the Trenton Thunder in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The double by Spanberger gave the Fisher Cats a 6-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for New Hampshire. Earlier in the inning, New Hampshire tied the game when Gunnar Heidt hit an RBI double.

Trenton went up by four after scoring two runs in both the first and two innings, including two RBI each from Ben Ruta and Chris Gittens.

Ty Tice (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Trenton starter Trevor Stephan (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Gittens tripled and singled, driving in two runs for the Thunder. Ruta doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.