Winston-Salem beats Wilmington 6-2

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Jameson Fisher and Zach Remillard scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 6-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Dash a 4-2 lead before Yeyson Yrizarri hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Dash tacked on another run in the ninth when Fisher hit an RBI double, scoring Nick Madrigal.

Codi Heuer (1-0) got the win in relief while Collin Snider (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.