Hiatt, Brodt spur Lansing to 6-5 win over South Bend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Jake Brodt homered and had two hits, and Josh Hiatt threw five scoreless innings as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the South Bend Cubs 6-5 on Tuesday.

Hiatt struck out three while allowing three hits.

Down 5-2 in the seventh, South Bend tied it up when Andy Weber hit a three-run triple.

The Lugnuts went out in front in the eighth inning when Reggie Pruitt hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dominic Abbadessa.

Juan De Paula (2-1) got the win in relief while Eugenio Palma (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jonathan Sierra reached base three times for the Cubs.