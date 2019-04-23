Howard leads Clearwater to 1-0 win over Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Spencer Howard struck out 11 over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Clearwater Threshers over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Howard allowed four hits.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. After reaching base on a forceout, Dalton Guthrie advanced to second on a single by Jose Gomez and then scored on a double by Nick Maton.

Grant Dyer (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Florida starter Hayden Deal (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Fire Frogs, Riley Unroe doubled and singled. Florida was held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Clearwater staff recorded its third shutout of the year.