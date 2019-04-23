Gilliam leads Tampa over Charlotte 5-3

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Isiah Gilliam homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Charlotte Stone Crabs 5-3 on Tuesday.

Tampa started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Dermis Garcia advanced to second on a walk by Gilliam, went to third on a single by Steven Sensley, and then scored on a single by Sensley.

The Stone Crabs went up in the third inning when Vidal Brujan hit an RBI triple and then scored on an out.

The Stone Crabs saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brujan scored on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning to give the Stone Crabs a 3-1 lead.

Dalton Lehnen (1-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Chandler Raiden (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Brujan tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Stone Crabs.