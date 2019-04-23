West Michigan beats Great Lakes 4-3

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Reece Hampton scored on an error in the third inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 4-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead before Sam McMillan hit an RBI single later in the inning.

With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth, the Whitecaps took the lead for good when Jose King hit an RBI single, scoring McMillan.

Great Lakes saw its comeback attempt come up short after Romer Cuadrado hit an RBI single, bringing home Jacob Amaya in the eighth inning to cut the West Michigan lead to 4-3.

Starter Gio Arriera (1-1) got the win while Joel Inoa (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.