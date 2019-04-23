Gomez, Carbonell carry Tabasco to 8-3 win over Mexico

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Carbonell had two hits and scored two runs, and Leuris Gomez allowed just five hits over six innings as the Olmecas de Tabasco beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 8-3 on Tuesday.

Gomez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.

Down 1-0 in the third, Mexico tied the game when Armando Araiza hit an RBI single, driving in Juan Carlos Gamboa.

The Olmecas grabbed the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run double by Alan Espinoza.

Octavio Acosta (3-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Gamboa doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Diablos Rojos.