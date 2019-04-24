Bolton, Busby lead Bradenton to 3-1 win over Fort Myers

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Busby hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Cody Bolton allowed just four hits over six innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Fort Myers Miracle 3-1 on Wednesday.

Bolton (3-0) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Bradenton started the scoring in the second inning when Busby hit a two-run home run.

Fort Myers answered in the next half-inning when Mark Contreras hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Jeffers to get within one.

The Marauders tacked on another run in the eighth when Chris Sharpe hit an RBI single, driving in Travis Swaggerty.

Jhoan Duran (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Jose Miranda doubled and singled twice for the Miracle.