Irvin, Cozens spur Lehigh Valley to 3-1 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Dylan Cozens had two hits and scored two runs, and Cole Irvin threw six scoreless innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 3-1 on Wednesday.

Irvin (2-0) allowed three hits while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Lehigh Valley got on the board first in the third inning when Andrew Romine hit an RBI single and Deivy Grullon hit a sacrifice fly.

After Lehigh Valley added a run in the fifth when Cozens scored on an error, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jantzen Witte hit an RBI single, driving in Rusney Castillo.

Teddy Stankiewicz (0-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked four.