Garcia helps to shut out Portland, Hartford wins 3-0

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Rico Garcia and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 3-0 on Wednesday.

Garcia (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked four while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Dedgar Jimenez (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

In the second inning, Hartford went up 1-0 early on a home run by Vince Fernandez. The Yard Goats scored again in the eighth when Tyler Nevin hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

The Sea Dogs were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Yard Goats' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.