Fleming leads Montgomery to 6-4 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Josh Fleming allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Montgomery Biscuits over the Mississippi Braves in a 6-4 win on Wednesday.

Fleming (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing two runs.

Mississippi cut the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh after Ryan Casteel hit a solo home run.

Montgomery answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Lucius Fox and David Rodriguez scored on an error and Jesus Sanchez hit an RBI single en route to the four-run lead.

The Braves saw their comeback attempt come up short after Cristian Pache and Jonathan Morales hit RBI singles in the eighth inning to cut the Montgomery lead to 6-4.

Kyle Muller (0-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.