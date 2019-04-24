Grzelakowski hits walk-off single, Pensacola beats Mobile 1-0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Taylor Grzelakowski hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mobile BayBears 1-0 on Wednesday.

Caleb Hamilton scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Dusten Knight (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Patrick Sandoval (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The BayBears were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Pensacola improved to 7-3 against Mobile this season.