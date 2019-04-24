Shaver’s single leads Fayetteville to 7-4 win over Frederick

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Colton Shaver hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 7-4 win over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday.

Bryan De La Cruz scored on the play to give the Woodpeckers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Seth Beer and then went to third on a single by Beer.

Trailing 6-3, the Keys cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jake Ring hit an RBI single, driving in Zach Jarrett.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the eighth when De La Cruz hit an RBI double, scoring Jonathan Arauz.

Jose Bravo (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Frederick starter Michael Baumann (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The six extra-base hits for Fayetteville included a season-high six doubles.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Keys did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

With the win, Fayetteville remains undefeated (5-0) against Frederick this season.