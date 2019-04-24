Hilliard’s double leads Albuquerque to 5-4 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Sam Hilliard hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 5-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday.

The double by Hilliard scored Roberto Ramos and Josh Fuentes and was the game's last scoring play.

The Isotopes cut the deficit to 4-3 when Pat Valaika hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Jesus Tinoco (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jeremy Rhoades (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Albuquerque improved to 5-1 against Salt Lake this season.