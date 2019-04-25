Perez, Reyes and Mustelier lead Tabasco in win

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Eury Perez, Elmer Reyes and Ronnier Mustelier each had three hits, as the Olmecas de Tabasco beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 9-6 on Wednesday.

Reyes tripled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Down 1-0, the Olmecas took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Gerson Manzanillo hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Mustelier en route to the three-run lead.

The Olmecas later added a run in the fifth and four in the eighth. In the fifth, Mustelier hit an RBI single, while Mustelier hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Tabasco southpaw Tomas Solis (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Patrick Johnson (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over four innings.

Several Diablos Rojos chipped in at the plate, as six players picked up at least a pair of hits. Cyle Hankerd homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.