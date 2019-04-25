Scavuzzo leads El Paso to 15-7 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jacob Scavuzzo hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 15-7 on Wednesday.

Scavuzzo hit a three-run shot in the third inning off Paul Blackburn and then hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Miguel Romero. Luis Urias tripled twice and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

El Paso starter Jerry Keel (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Blackburn (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing eight runs and eight hits over two innings.

Sean Murphy doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Aviators. Sheldon Neuse homered and singled, driving home three runs.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 4-2 against El Paso this season.