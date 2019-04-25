Hart, McGrath and Lau combine for no-hitter as Portland beats Binghamton 2-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Kyle Hart, Daniel McGrath and Adam Lau combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 2-0 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

Hart (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

Portland scored its runs when Luke Tendler hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Tendler hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Michael Gibbons (2-2) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out nine to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game.

The Rumble Ponies were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.