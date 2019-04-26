Panthers trade up, get LT Greg Little to protect Cam Newton

This 2018 photo provided by Ole Miss Athletics shows Greg Little. Little is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Joshua McCoy

The Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round of the NFL draft to select M Mississippi left tackle Greg Little with the 37th overall pick.

The Panthers Friday night traded a second-round pick (No. 47) and a third-round pick (No. 77) to Seattle to get Little. Carolina has one pick remaining in the third round (No. 100).

General manager Marty Hurney said he felt the Panthers needed to make a move to trade up because left tackles were "flying off the draft board."

Little fills a huge need for the Panthers.

Carolina cut left tackle Matt Kalil with three years left on a $55 million contract after he missed all of last season with a knee injury. Little will be in charge of protecting Cam Newton's blind side with the quarterback coming off offseason shoulder surgery.