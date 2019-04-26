Noda’s walk leads Dunedin to 7-2 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Noda drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 7-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.

The walk by Noda started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Christian Williams and Cal Stevenson drew walks with the bases loaded.

The Blue Jays later added one run in the second and third innings and two in the ninth to secure the victory.

Dunedin right-hander Graham Spraker (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jordan Holloway (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs while only recording two outs.

For the Hammerheads, Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled.